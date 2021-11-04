Smartphones may disappear from the shelves by the holidays

By the New Year, there will be practically no gadgets on sale, since there is a serious shortage of components in the world and delays in the transportation of goods. This was stated by the head of the specializing in the production of microcircuits company Arm, Simon Segars, during a speech at the Web Summit in Lisbon.

As reported “BBC”, the businessman is sure that buyers should think over gifts to relatives and friends in advance, as there is a chance that they will not receive orders on time.

“This has not happened yet,” he said. According to Segars, the mismatch between supply and demand is the largest in his career in the industry.

According to the forecast of the CEO of Arm, the unprecedented crisis will not be completely resolved by the New Year holidays at the end of next, 2022.

“I expect supply restrictions to be less severe [к новогодним праздникам в следующем году]but they will not be completely eliminated because this is not a short term problem with a short term solution. The decisions we make today will affect the supply of vital materials, semiconductors, over the next decade, ”he said.

Segars noted that in some cases it takes 60 weeks for manufacturers to wait for chips. Less than 60 days left until the New Year. Accordingly, retailers will no longer be able to quickly minimize the shortage of purchased goods, and prices may not decline for a long time.

“You may not have ordered all the gadgets that you planned. I am afraid I am here to tell you that disappointment may lie ahead of you, because you will not be able to buy whatever you want, ”he stated.

Member of the Bureau of the Scientific Council of the Russian Academy of Sciences on the problems of protection and development of competition Andrey Tenishev in an interview “AiF” agreed with this point of view. According to him, it makes sense for Russians to take care of New Year’s gifts now.

The specialist explained that this is especially true for household appliances and gadgets. In his opinion, not only a shortage of devices will become a problem, but also an increase in prices, since the cost of container transportation in some directions has increased by 800%.

“All market participants give negative forecasts. This means that in the new year we will not expect a drop in prices for these types of goods, ”the expert is sure.

The situation is also affected by the continuing decline in real incomes of Russians, said Anton Guskov, PR Director of the Association of Trade Companies and Manufacturers of Electrical and Computer Equipment (RATEK) in a comment to Gazeta.Ru.

“To bully prices is to kill the market and your share in it. Nobody will do this, but you cannot work to your detriment either, ”he said.

The head of Arm said the industry will spend $ 2 billion a week over the next two years to add production capacity. “This could add about 50% of the additional capacity over the next five years,” he predicted.

However, Segars stated that “just building factories” is also not enough to overcome the deficit.

“I have been working in the industry for a long time and have never seen it in such an extreme situation as it is now,” Segars said in his speech (quotes from EETimes).

“When the pandemic started, many companies reacted very quickly. They stopped the production of things that, in their opinion, could not be needed by people in such a situation. And cars were actually one of them, ”he said. According to Segars, experts underestimated how soon interest in buying cars will return.

The head of Arm added that the problem with supply chains has evolved in a similar way. The difficulties that have arisen have been underestimated, and now they need to be solved through cooperation, he is sure.

“Due to the fact that the production of microcircuits is currently mainly dependent on Asia, many people think it would be good to start ramping up production capacity elsewhere. But the supply chain is highly concentrated, and the creation of a new production is a much more difficult task, ”the specialist assured.

According to him, many chemicals are used for such industries. “I mean almost the entire periodic table, which is used in the production of semiconductors,” – said Segars.

The expert considers this an important point, which puts an end to solving the problem by building factories for assembling chips. There are no easy solutions for such a complex system, he is sure. “Much more is needed than just a chip factory,” concluded the head of Arm.