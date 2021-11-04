Sobyanin refused to extend non-working days in Moscow

A number of coronavirus restrictions will continue to operate in Moscow, warned Sergei Sobyanin

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin refused to extend non-working days in the capital. Restrictive measures in the city are in effect from October 28 to November 7.

“In Moscow, the dynamics of the disease has stabilized, this applies to both the detection rate and hospitalization of a severe form. This allows us to conclude that non-working days will not be extended from Monday, “RIA Novosti quotes Sergei Sobyanin.

The mayor specified that a number of restrictions will remain in Moscow. In particular, the elderly residents of the capital will be required to comply with the home regime, and 30% of the staff of the capital’s companies will continue to work remotely. From Monday, November 8th, it will be possible to enter museums and theaters only by QR codes.

Non-working days in Moscow began on 28 October. In the capital, all places of mass stay of people were closed: cinemas, sports complexes, beauty salons, etc. Educational institutions went on vacation. Restaurants and cafes were allowed to work only for take-out. Unvaccinated senior citizens were instructed to follow a home regimen. Sobyanin noted that after the restrictions were imposed, Moscow residents began to actively vaccinate against coronavirus. The rate of vaccination, according to him, has grown four to five times, the TV channel 360 reports.