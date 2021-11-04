Sobyanin said when the effect of non-working days will be visible in Moscow :: City :: RBC

Photo: Mikhail Grebenshchikov / RBC



The full effect on the epidemiological situation in Moscow from non-working days can be seen at the end of next week. This was stated by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

“We will understand the full effect only at the end of not even this, but next week, when Muscovites return to work, and we will understand the real picture that is emerging,” he said (quoted by RIA Novosti).

According to him, the dynamics of morbidity and hospitalization has stabilized: about 6 thousand coronavirus cases are detected every day. “We hope that the situation will improve. Of course, non-working days will certainly have some effect, because the communication chain has been broken. It is not an easy measure, but it is worth it, ”added the mayor.

Sobyanin also clarified that almost 4.5 million people are fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the city. At the same time, the website of the headquarters reports about 5 million fully vaccinated in Moscow.

The public holiday period in the city began on October 28 and will last until November 7. According to Sobyanin’s decree, only shops selling at least 30% of essential goods (food and non-food), as well as pharmacies, can receive visitors at this time. Later, the mayor clarified that the authorities would not extend the non-working days, as the dynamics of the incidence of coronavirus had stabilized. “In Moscow, the dynamics of the disease has stabilized, this applies to both the detection rate and hospitalization of a severe form,” he said.

Also, according to the mayor’s decree, after November 7, a number of new measures against the spread of COVID-19 will come into force in the capital. In particular, it will be possible to attend sports events only upon presentation of the QR code of the vaccinated, recovered or PCR test; for stadiums, a 70 percent occupancy requirement will be introduced. Mass entertainment and sports events can be held without the introduction of QR codes, if the number of their visitors does not exceed 500 people. Organizations and individual entrepreneurs were asked to decide for themselves whether to enter QR codes on the territory of their establishments.

Over the past day, 6305 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Moscow, another 97 have died, it follows from the data of the headquarters. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1.84 million cases of COVID-19 infection have been identified in the city, more than 31.7 thousand have died, and another 6.18 million have been cured. At the same time, 5.53 million Muscovites were vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine, and herd immunity reached 62.7%.