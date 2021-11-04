https://ria.ru/20211104/koreya-1757676712.html

South Korea appreciates Kim Jong-un’s mention of the end-of-war declaration

South Korea appreciates Kim Jong-un’s mention of the end-of-war declaration

SEOUL, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Seoul attaches great importance to the DPRK leader Kim Jong-un’s mention of the declaration of the end of the Korean War Jong-un of the declaration of the end of the war “was the first time.” in a speech at the 5th session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly (SNC), said that as long as South Korea continues to adhere to biased and unfair “double standards” in its policy and does not confirm words with deeds, “even if the end of the war is declared, hostile actions. “The Korean Peninsula is still formally at war, and Since the Korean War (1950-1953) ended with the signing of an armistice, not a peace treaty. It was signed by the commanders of the DPRK and Chinese troops, on the one hand, and the United States under the UN flag, on the other. All subsequent attempts by the DPRK to sign a peace treaty were rejected by the United States. Under US President Donald Trump, unprecedented US-North Korean summit talks began, at the very beginning of which an agreement was reached to achieve a formal end to the war. However, no real results followed.

