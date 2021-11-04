Squid Game Token Grows 2280% Despite Scam Reports

Disclaimer The material is published for informational purposes only and is not an investment recommendation. ForkLog is not responsible for readers’ investment decisions.

The price of the SQUID token, launched based on the popular Netflix series “Squid Game”, is growing again, despite the non-working website and social media accounts, as well as warnings about a possible scam of the project.

Data: CoinMarketCap.

The Binance exchange is investigating the activities of the project, as it was built on the basis of the Binance Smart Chain, representatives of the site told Barrons.

Binance noted that the activities of the Squid Game resemble the Pump & Dump scheme and can be attributed to fraud.

The company announced the freezing of accounts and blacklisting wallet addresses associated with the Squid Game developers. The exchange also uses blockchain analytics tools to identify intruders. Who is behind the project is unknown.

Binance analysts have suggested that the project team is using the Tornado Cash transaction mixing service for money laundering. The exchange’s security service is currently tracking these assets.

The collected data will be passed on to law enforcement by Binance.

On Telegram, the Squid Game team wrote on November 1 that someone was allegedly trying to hack the project, and announced the removal of all restrictions on transactions.

Despite all this, as well as warnings about a possible scam on CoinMarketCap, the SQUID price is growing. Over the past day, it has grown by 2280% (at the time of writing).

Recall that after the launch of SQUID, prices soared sharply, but even then investors complained that they could not sell tokens on the PancakeSwap platform.

After the SQUID price rose to $ 2856 within a few minutes, it dropped to $ 0.005.

According to many analysts, the so-called rug pull… According to preliminary estimates, the developers have withdrawn about $ 3.3 million in user funds.

