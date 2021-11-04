SQUID Token Rises 600% Today Despite Fiasco and Binance Investigation

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, conducted an investigation into the Squid Game token to track funds associated with an epic 45,000% pump and reset a few days ago.

According to the exchange, the Binance Smart Chain-based SQUID gaming token is suspected of exit scam or scam. Despite this, some extremely optimistic users are still buying the token in hopes of resurrection, as the price has increased sixfold in the last 24 hours.

Binance is exploring options for helping those who bought a token and lost in an accident. It is reported to be blacklisting addresses associated with developers and using blockchain analytics to identify attackers. He hopes to recover the lost funds, although that seems like a relatively unlikely opportunity.

Binance determined that the developers were using a coin mixer called Tornado Cash to hide their transactions. “Our security team is currently tracking these funds,” a spokesman told Barrons before adding:

“These types of fraudulent projects have become all too common in the DeFi space as speculative cryptocurrency investors eager for the next moon shot are rapidly investing in projects without due diligence.”

Binance intends to submit its findings to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

On October 29, it was reported that token holders were unable to sell them after the SQUID price rose more than 45,000%. At the time, industry observers raised red flags, saying it had all the signs of fraud, such as closed social media accounts, anonymous developers, and a suspicious whitepaper. The mainstream media reported on the Squid Game token, which sparked even more FOMOs.

SQUID / USD chart today – Coinmarketcap.com

Within a few days, several copies of the token and its social media channel appeared, and the developers posted on the Telegram channel “Squid Game BSC” that they “do not want to continue working on the project as we are overwhelmed by scammers and overwhelmed with stress.”

By November 1, Twitter flagged its account as suspicious and the token’s price plummeted 99%, canceling profits from $ 2,861 per drop to nearly zero.

Binance’s CoinMarketCap tracker now displays a warning on its page for SQUID:

“There is growing evidence that this project was not easy. Please do your due diligence and be extremely careful. This project, clearly inspired by the Netflix show of the same name, is NOT affiliated with an official IP. “

It is noteworthy that people are still buying tokens. At the time of writing, the SQUID has traded 600% in the past 24 hours at $ 0.038, according to the CMC.