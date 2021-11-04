storm warning announced in Primorye on November 8 and 9 – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Due to the intensification of cyclonic activity over the territory of Primorye in the second half of the day on November 8 and at night on November 9, precipitation is expected over most of the territory of the region, mainly in the form of rain. An official storm warning was issued by Primhydromet, which reports ice phenomena, very strong winds and waves up to 3.5 meters in the Peter the Great Bay.

In Vladivostok and the southern half of the region, on Monday, November 8, heavy rains are expected (15–45 mm in 12 hours or less), in some places very heavy (50 mm or more in 12 hours or less).

In the afternoon of November 9, heavy rain (15-40 mm in 12 hours or less) will remain in the east of the region – in some places the precipitation will be very strong (50 mm or more in 12 hours or less). In the rest of the territory, there will be light and moderate precipitation in the form of rain, which will sometimes turn into snow. In the evening, ice phenomena will appear in some areas.

In some places in the continental part of the region the wind will increase up to 15-20 m / s. On the coast and in Vladivostok there are gusts up to 25-30 m / s, at the headlands of the coast up to 35-37 m / s (very strong wind).

During the period of the influence of the cyclone in the Peter the Great Bay, on the Povorotny – Zolotoy section, wave heights of 2.5 – 3.5 m are expected, in the open part of the sea 4 – 5 m.

As previously reported in the Vladivostok administration, in each of the resource-supplying organizations, teams have already been formed, which, in the event of accidents on the networks, will promptly deal with their restoration. The road service will be involved in cleaning the consequences of bad weather around the clock. The enterprise prepared reagents, sand-salt mixture, fuels and lubricants and formed teams of workers and technicians.