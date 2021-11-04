Sverdlovsk residents with COVID increased per day for the population of the Vatican

167 new infected with COVID-19 found in Yekaterinburg

During the day, 721 people were infected with the coronavirus in the Sverdlovsk region. The relevant data was published by the regional headquarters for infection control. The population of the Vatican in 2019 was about 800 people.

“721 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the Sverdlovsk region,” says a message published on the official telegram channel of the headquarters. In Yekaterinburg, 167 cases of infection were detected per day.

At the same time, 937 residents of Sverdlovsk are in serious condition. 503 of them had to be hooked up to ventilators to keep them alive. Since the beginning of the pandemic in the region, 159,533 people have become ill with coronavirus. During the day, 28 people died from infection.

Earlier it was reported that more than seven thousand people have died from the coronavirus in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the number of deaths is decreasing every day.