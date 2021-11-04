Swiss scientists have created a “solar reactor” that converts water and carbon dioxide into kerosene

Experts from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) demonstrated a pilot version of a system capable of producing fuel literally from water, air and sunlight. The device captures carbon dioxide and water from the atmosphere and uses energy from the sun to create a “carbon-neutral” fuel.

The lack of mass environmentally friendly technologies slows down the transition to green energy. The solution may be synthetic fuels, much like fossil hydrocarbons. At the same time, they are a renewable resource and can fully or partially replace traditional fuels in the existing energy infrastructure.

In a new study, ETH Zurich employees have developed and tested a system capable of producing these types of fuels – when they are burned, their carbon dioxide emissions do not exceed the amount of carbon dioxide taken from the atmosphere during production. Thus, at least the atmosphere is not polluted even more.

The system consists of three modules – a gas capture, a solar converter and a syngas to liquid hydrocarbons converter. The first section takes in air, absorbing the carbon dioxide and water contained in it, in the second, solar energy is used to start chemical reactions and create synthesis gas – a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. The gas can be used both by itself and processed in the third module into kerosene or methanol.

To test the concept, the researchers installed a small 5 kW system on the roof of the building. Working 7 hours a day with intermittent sunshine, the system was able to generate 32 ml of methanol daily.