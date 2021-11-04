Tablet from covid. Britain approves world’s first molnupiravir, a drug that relieves symptoms of Covid-19

Hour ago

Britain has already ordered 480,000 doses of molnupiravir

For the first time in the world, British authorities have approved a pill designed to combat the effects of coronavirus. A drug called molnupiravir will be prescribed for the most vulnerable patients to be taken twice a day. Clinical trials have shown that it reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 by about half.

Molnupiravir was originally developed as a flu treatment. UK Health Minister Sajid Javid believes that the drug can significantly help in the fight against the pandemic, in particular, save people with fragile health or poorly functioning immune systems.

“Today is a historic day for our country. The UK is the first in the world to approve an antiviral drug against covid that can be taken at home,” Javid said.

The first pill

Molnupiravir was developed by the American pharmaceutical corporation Merck in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. This is the first pill developed against the effects of covid.

Apparently, molnupiravir should be used in the early stages of the disease.

The task of the drug is to disrupt the genetic code of the coronavirus and thus prevent its spread throughout the human body. It works against one of the enzymes that the virus uses to replicate itself. Merck says the pill will be just as effective against all new variants of Covd-19, both existing and in the future.

The British Medicines Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has recommended the use of molnupiravir for patients who experience moderate to mild symptoms and have at least one risk factor, such as severe comorbidity, overweight, old age, diabetes or heart problems.

MHRA chief June Raine said the pill is “another therapeutic agent that is adding to our arsenal of fighting Covid-19.” “This is the world’s first approved antiviral for this disease that can be taken orally rather than intravenously,” Raine says. …

Britain has already ordered 480,000 courses of the drug to be delivered by the end of this year.

Clinical researches

Previous clinical trials with molnupiravir involved 775 patients who were recently diagnosed with covid. Their results were as follows:

7.3% of study participants were hospitalized who received the drug;

At the same time, of those who received a placebo (dummy pill), 14.1% of patients were in the hospital;

In the group of patients who received molnupiravir, no one died, but eight patients later died of the effects of covid, who were given a placebo.

The clinical study data was published as a press release and was not peer reviewed.

The study suggests that for effective use, molnupiravir must be taken early in the onset of symptoms. Previously, manufacturers tried to conduct another study involving patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of covid, but it had to be stopped because the drug did not bring tangible results.

Merck has pioneered clinical trials of an anti-covid tablet, but other pharmaceutical companies are working on similar drugs. Including the Pfizer Corporation began researching two different antiviral pills, such a drug is also being developed by the Swiss Roche.