Tablet from covid. Britain approves world’s first molnupiravir, a drug that relieves symptoms of Covid-19

For the first time in the world, British authorities have approved a pill designed to combat the effects of coronavirus. A drug called molnupiravir will be prescribed for the most vulnerable patients to be taken twice a day. Clinical trials have shown that it reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 by about half.

Molnupiravir was originally developed as a flu treatment. UK Health Minister Sajid Javid believes that the drug can significantly help in the fight against the pandemic, in particular, save people with fragile health or poorly functioning immune systems.

“Today is a historic day for our country. The UK is the first in the world to approve an antiviral drug against covid that can be taken at home,” Javid said.

The first pill

Molnupiravir was developed by the American pharmaceutical corporation Merck in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. This is the first pill developed against the effects of covid.

