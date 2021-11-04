The accused of transferring bills to Navalny has a criminal record in a similar criminal case

An employee of the private detective agency Lex Grand, Alexander Zelentsov, accused of transferring phone bills to Alexei Navalny, has already been convicted of forging documents and illegally obtaining information about telephone calls. This became known to RT from the verdict published on the website of the Kirovsky court of Yekaterinburg.

According to these data, in June 2021 Zelentsov was sentenced to a year and four months in a strict regime colony under Part 1 of Art. 138 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Violation of the secrecy of correspondence, telephone conversations, postal, telegraphic or other messages”) and under Part 4 of Art. 327 of the Criminal Code (“Forgery, production or circulation of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals or letterheads”).

The investigation established that in August 2020, a person whose data the court does not disclose, turned to Zelentsov with a request to get the billing of another person’s phone. For this he was paid 31 thousand rubles.

“Zelentsov … had a criminal intent to violate the secrecy of correspondence, telephone conversations and other messages,” the court’s verdict says.

To fulfill this intent, Zelentsov illegally acquired a police major’s certificate, so that later he would be provided with the necessary billing in a cellular communication salon, it follows from the case materials.

During the trial, Zelentsov fully admitted guilt. One of the mitigating circumstances was the fact that he had two young children.

This is not Zelentsov’s first conviction. According to the materials of the case, in 2015 the Lefortovo court of Moscow sentenced him to 2 years 9 months for fraud under Part 3 and Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. But a year later, he was released on parole on the basis of an appeal ruling from the Moscow City Court.

Zelentsov’s lawyer Glafira Sutyagina refused to comment on the case of her client.

Earlier it became known about the transfer to the Tula court of a criminal case against three private detectives accused of illegally transferring phones to Navalny.