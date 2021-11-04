The ambulance team in the Jewish Autonomous Region decided to quit due to reluctance to get vaccinated

The ambulance team of the city of Obluchye in the Jewish Autonomous Region (EAO) wrote letters of resignation due to reluctance to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

“All 15 employees of the ambulance wrote letters of resignation due to reluctance to get vaccinated. We have warned the management in advance that we will write a statement. We will work until November 15, ”one of the ambulance employees said in a comment to RIA Novosti.

According to him, all these doctors work part-time in a covid hospital and are in constant contact with patients, and therefore are convinced that they are immune to COVID-19.

The information about the dismissal of the ambulance staff was confirmed by Vladislav Kogan, the head physician of the OGBUZ “Ambulance Station” of the EAO.

Later, an appeal on behalf of Kogan was published on the website of the EAO Department of Health on Instagram. He assured the residents that they would not be left without medical assistance.

“Now on the territory of the region there are five ambulance teams deployed, apart from Obluchye itself, in the villages of Kuldur, Teploozersk, Pashkovo and Birakan. Plus, emergency teams deployed at hospitals. Even if all the employees who wrote their resignation letters really leave, the city will not be left without medical assistance, ”the publication says.

Roszdravnadzor previously asked the territorial bodies of the department to identify citizens who are actively involved in the anti-vaccination campaign and spread false information about the dangers of vaccination against COVID-19.

In particular, the service instructed to pay special attention to “health workers who take part in the anti-vaccination campaign.”