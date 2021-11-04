The authorities of Karelia will send unvaccinated residents over 45 years old to a remote location :: Society :: RBC

In December, residents of Karelia who have not been vaccinated and who have not been ill over 45 must switch to a remote mode of operation, while the republic’s hotels will no longer require QR codes upon check-in.

Photo: Dmitry Lovetsky / AP



Since December 10, workers of Karelia over 45 years old who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus and have not been ill with it are transferred to a remote mode of work, follows from the message of the government of the republic.

Employees over 50 years old are recommended to be transferred to remote work already on November 20. The requirement will not apply for organizations that have a passport of collective immunity to COVID-19, which means that more than 60% of employees have been vaccinated or ill at the enterprise since the beginning of the year.

In addition, from November 8, such organizations in the field of public catering will be able to work until 1 am. From December 1, hospitality establishments with a collective immunity passport are allowed not to require QR codes from tourists about vaccinations or transferred coronavirus.

QR codes and vacations for college students introduced in Karelia



The government explained the new measures to combat coronavirus by an increase in the number of hospitalizations among people aged 18 to 59 years. Their share among all those who were admitted to the hospital with coronavirus reached 36.5%.