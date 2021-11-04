The ban on public events in schools was extended until 2024. The latest news from Voronezh and the region

The restrictive measures in schools were extended for another two years, until January 1, 2024. The corresponding decree, signed by the chief sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation Anna Popova, was published on the portal of legal information on Wednesday, November 3.

It is still prohibited to hold mass events with the participation of several classes, as well as mass events with the involvement of unauthorized persons. Everyone who enters the school is subject to compulsory thermometry. School premises should be regularly cleaned with disinfectants, antiseptics should be at the entrance, and soap should be in the bathrooms. All rooms must be regularly ventilated and decontaminated using special equipment. Children who have suffered from COVID-19 or have contact with sick people are allowed to visit school only with a certificate. Each class must have a separate room in which children are taught in all subjects, with the exception of classes that require special equipment. Schools should operate on a specially designed schedule of lessons and breaks, designed to minimize student contact.

Groups in kindergartens should be isolated from each other, including outdoors. Toys and equipment must be disinfected daily.

Restrictive measures were also extended during summer holidays and children’s health improvement. The number of children in groups and units should be no more than 50% of the design capacity. Campgrounds are still banned.