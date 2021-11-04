The battle for custody of children shared with Angelina Jolie undermined Brad Pitt’s faith in love

Los Angeles, November 4. Famous Hollywood actor Brad Pitt no longer wants to fall in love after a difficult divorce from Angelina Jolie. The ex-spouses are still fighting a child custody war in court.

Jolie and Pitt broke up five years ago, but the passions around their couple do not subside. Artists cannot forget grievances and just make up. They also gave up their privacy. At least that’s what their friends assure.

UsWeekly sources claim that dating women is no longer a “priority” for Brad Pitt. He has lost faith in love and no longer wants any relationship.

“Brad works hard and remains as positive as possible,” an insider said.

In the “war” against Jolie, Pitt is supported by director David Fincher, his colleagues Edward Norton and Ryan Gosling. The former spouses claim full custody of 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. And the eldest son Maddox will soon become an adult.

Earlier, Angelina Jolie took part in a press conference dedicated to the release of the blockbuster “The Eternals”. One of the journalists asked how the actress’s children relate to her close friendship with the musician The Weeknd. But Jolie did not answer this question.