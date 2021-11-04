The bright face of Putin: icons with the president became fashionable

The tradition of depicting rulers on the walls of churches has existed since the times of Kievan Rus, where this custom came from Byzantium. Many Rurikovichs from Olga to Ivan Kalita were recognized as saints. And not even canonized princes and emperors became heroes of frescoes and icons dedicated to historical events.

The revolution interrupted this centuries-old tradition, but, as it turned out, not for long. Almost immediately after 1917, portraits of Lenin and then Stalin began to be hung over the entrance to the buildings of the surviving churches and temples instead of the images of Jesus and the Mother of God. And since the 90s, centuries have passed, the leader of the world proletariat and the father of all peoples began to appear regularly on the icons themselves. And although the official church never blessed or welcomed such images, icon painting at all times was actively fueled by folk fantasy and the plots born by it.

Blessed Matrona blesses Joseph Stalin. The author of the icon is the icon painter I. I. Pivnik.









The Legend of Stalin and Matrona

The most famous icon with Stalin is his image next to Blessed Matrona, blessing the head of the Soviet state to defend Moscow from the Nazi invaders. There is a legend that the generalissimo in 1941 met with Matrona, wanting to know the USSR’s chances of victory, and she predicted that if Stalin was not evacuated from the city, Moscow would withstand. Dzhugashvili, as is known, remained in the Kremlin. The Germans really did not enter the capital. Plus, in response to Matrona’s prayers, severe frosts struck.

And, although in fact there is no evidence of a meeting of the famous Moscow blessed woman with Stalin, this plot regularly appears both in the hagiographic hallmarks of icons with Matrona, and in the form of a separate image. In 2008, the icon of the Generalissimo was made for the Temple of the Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Princess Olga, located in Strelna (not far from St. Petersburg), but did not last long there. Moreover, the abbot Abbot Eustathius was declared a “sectarian” and removed from the parish. There are also regal icons with Stalin depicted with a cross in his hand and a halo over his head, as well as the troparion to the “Holy God-given Leader of the Russian people, the steel emperor Joseph the Great,” though clearly anti-Semitic.

“New Martyr, Holy Elder Vladimir Lenin.”









Lenin in the form of a serpent

As for the leader of the world proletariat, on the Internet you can find images of the icon “New Martyr of the Holy Elder Vladimir Lenin.” It is prescribed to the work of the schismatics-bespopovtsy who lived in Komi. (It was there that the icon was allegedly photographed in the 90s). However, most researchers are inclined to believe that this is a fake.

But in Georgian churches, indeed, you can meet Vladimir Ilyich, but not as a model for veneration, but as an atheist worthy of fiery hell. Canonized in 2012 as a saint (and revered by all Orthodox churches), Gabriel Urgebadze is depicted as either trampling Lenin in the form of a serpent, or burning his image on top of his head. As Deacon Andrei Kuraev said, the plot of the Georgian icon refers to the real events of 1965, when, during a May demonstration, Hieromonk Gabriel set fire to a huge portrait of Lenin, for which he was beaten by an angry crowd. With eighteen fractures, he was arrested for “anti-Soviet activities” and then sent to a mental hospital with a diagnosis of a psychopathic personality with a tendency to schizophrenic failure.

The many faces of Putin

The leaders of modern Russia were also honored to get on the “folk” icons. True, the images of Gorbachev and Yeltsin are rare, but the plots with Vladimir Putin are very diverse, popular and are found not only in Russia, but also abroad. One of the first appearances of the Russian president was on the hallmark of the New Russian Icon of the Mother of God, painted by Sergei Kurakin in 2008. It reflects the history of Russia from the 19th century to the present day through the fate of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, the model of which is held in the hands of the baby Jesus. Here you can find the last Russian emperors, and Gorbachev and Yeltsin, and Yuri Luzhkov, and Patriarch Alexy II, and the architect Ton, and even Matthias Rust with the defenders of the White House.

Vladimir Putin appears on the last hallmark, which is called “Consecration of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior” along with “friend” (as indicated on the icon) – ex-wife Lyudmila. Both were painted in a manner typical of the iconographic depiction of Russian princes and princesses. The author said that the vision of 1998, when he saw the image of the Mother of God, “woven with airy threads”, inspired him to create the icon. Kurakin applied to the Holy Synod for recognition, but received an answer that although the Synoidal Liturgical Commission “notes the artistic value of the image as a work of art,” it can only be recommended for “private veneration”.

New Russian icon (Kurakin, 1998-2008) Photo: cyclowiki.org.











The most publicized (but few actually seen) icon depicting the Russian president is located in the village of Bolshaya Yelnya, Nizhny Novgorod Region, in a religious community (and by all indications, the Resurrection Rus sect) Its leader, Mother Fotinia, announced Vladimir Putin back in 2005, who, according to her, is the reincarnation of the Apostle Paul, Prince Vladimir, Tsar Solomon and Nicholas II taken together, an object of worship, and in 2012, on the eve of the presidential elections, announced that his icon was pacified. Since then, journalists and supporters of the Russian president have made repeated attempts to see the miraculous image. However, Photinia removed the icon from the church and hid, according to some sources, in her office, according to others, in the bedchamber. Only select members of the community itself have access to it. From their words, it is known that the image is called the “Other Way” or abbreviated “Putin”.

It is much easier to see the fresco with Putin in the Church of St. Anthony of Padua in Vitebsk. The Minsk artist Vladislav Kondrusevich rethought the well-known plot of bringing gifts, depicting Vladimir Putin, Barack Obama, who was the President of the United States at the time of the painting of the temple, and the Dalai Lama as magi.

“The gifts were carried by three wise men: Caspar, Balthazar and Melchior, who are most often portrayed as representatives of different races – dark-skinned, fair-skinned and yellow-skinned. Therefore, such heroes fit very well, ”said the artist. The tradition of diluting classical biblical plots with modern realities, according to him, is a completely ordinary thing: Bruegel put the scene of the beating of babies in a Dutch village of the 16th century, and El Greco wrote angels with violins and cellos.

Unlike brotherly Belarus in Ukraine, where traditions have always been strong to place hetmans and other historical figures next to the Mother of God and Christ, church images of the Russian president are clearly negative. And this trend was a response to the well-known events of 2014. When the painting of the Greek Catholic Church of St. Jehoshaphat in Chervonograd was completed four years ago for Easter, many parishioners noticed that the man depicted in hellfire on the western side of the temple is very similar to Vladimir Putin. And nearby demons torment another person with facial features reminiscent of Viktor Yanukovych.

Similar images are found in other churches, mainly in Western Ukraine, but the priests have never officially confirmed that people see the one they see. So, according to the church, in Chervonograd, next to Satan, a collective image of a bureaucrat and an irresponsible politician is depicted, and if someone sees Putin, then this is their problem.

All the listed church images of the Russian president can be considered entertaining incidents that are on the conscience of either the artists themselves or their extravagant customers.

However, in 2020, a precedent of a completely different order almost happened: the Orthodox Church officially gave the go-ahead for the appearance of Vladimir Putin on the walls of the main temple of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in a mosaic plot dedicated to the annexation of Crimea. As the rector Bishop of Klinsky Stefan explained, this does not contradict the stable tradition of depicting historical figures, historical scenes or some kind of historical period. “It is clear that one of such significant events is the annexation of Crimea. This accession was attended by the first persons of the state, who will be portrayed, ”he noted.

Source: Artistic Council for the Construction of the Temple









However, the story and the noise around it did not like Vladimir Putin himself. As Dmitry Peskov said, “the president does not welcome this,” “such images” in the Main Temple of the Armed Forces, in his words, “would be inappropriate.” The artistic council was forced to heed the Kremlin’s request: the president’s head on the mosaic turned into the image of the Mother of God. However, both church hierarchs and many politicians, and even ordinary parishioners, remained with the opinion that Putin is worthy of being immortalized during his lifetime. Including with the help of such traditional Russian art as icon painting. This means that attempts to “bring the president into the temple” will certainly continue.