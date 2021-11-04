The Bundestag doubted the launch of Nord Stream 2 until 2022

https://ria.ru/20211104/gaz-1757666739.html

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Germany is unlikely to start receiving fuel through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline until the end of this year. This opinion, according to the newspaper “Izvestia”, was expressed by the head of the energy committee of the Bundestag Klaus Ernst. Earlier, the Bloomberg agency reported that the commissioning of the gas pipeline could be delayed until May, since the decision of the German regulator will be further studied by the European Commission. January 2022 to study the certification of the pipeline. After that, the European Commission has four more months to give its verdict, “- explained the parliamentarian. The deputy from the” Alternative for Germany “party Jan Nolte, in turn, agreed with the predictions about the certification of the gas pipeline due to the large the number of political opponents of the project. Earlier, the German Ministry of Economy came to the conclusion that the certification of the Russian pipeline would not jeopardize the security of fuel supplies to Germany and the EU. Nord Stream 2 stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines of a common with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The construction was completed on September 10 and the process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator is underway. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. The whole process can take several months.

