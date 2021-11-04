https://ria.ru/20211104/donbass-1757714278.html

The deputy of the Rada called the condition for the implementation of the Steinmeier formula

KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The candidate for the post of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Deputy of the Rada Iryna Vereshchuk said that the implementation of the “Steinmeier formula” can only be talked about after ensuring security conditions on the territory of Donbass not controlled by Kiev. Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, which he held since March 2020. Irina Vereshchuk, a Rada deputy from the pro-presidential Servant of the People faction, claims this position. “As for the Steinmeier formula, we must first of all fulfill the security conditions, and then move on to political issues. Steinmeier’s formula refers to political issues,” Vereshchuk said. speaking in the Rada on Thursday before the appointment. At the first summit of the Normandy Four countries in three years, which was held in Paris on December 9, 2019, the parties adopted a joint communique. It, in particular, states that the “Steinmeier formula” must be integrated into Ukrainian legislation, and the special status of Donbass must operate on a permanent basis. “The Steinmeier Formula” is named after the President of Germany, former OSCE chairman, ex-Foreign Minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier. It defines the mechanism for the enactment of a law on a special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on a temporary basis on election day and on a permanent basis after the publication of the OSCE report on the election results.

2021

