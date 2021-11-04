The deputy of the Rada showed Zelensky the middle finger during the speech

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Verkhovna Rada to present a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense

Photo: the official website of the President of Ukraine president.gov.ua

Ukrainian deputy from the Servant of the People faction Geo Leros showed his middle finger to President Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada. The politician called the head of Ukraine a traitor, after which his microphone was turned off.

“Dear People’s Deputies, Dear Ukrainians. Good day, Mr. President. I want to tell you that I am not afraid to speak the truth. You can set your law enforcement agencies against me as much as you want, rivet the case, but I’m not afraid to tell the truth! You are the main traitor in the country! ” – said Geo Leros, whose speech was broadcast by the official portal of the Verkhovna Rada.

The deputy was asked to speak on the stated topic. After Leros refused, his microphone was turned off. Then the deputy showed his middle finger to Zelensky, who arrived in parliament to present a candidate for the post of the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Andrei Taran from this post.

Members of the Servant of the People party demanded that the government’s regulatory committee assess Leros’s behavior. Representatives of the faction said that such behavior is unacceptable in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada, reports TASS.

The demarche was also staged by members of Petro Poroshenko’s European Solidarity faction, reports RT. During Zelensky’s speech in the Verkhovna Rada, they unfurled posters with the words “Zeofshore. Give back the 40 million dollars you stole from [украинским олигархом Игорем] Kolomoisky “and” Zekcatastrophe. Give Ukraine oxygen. “

Earlier, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists released the Pandora Archives. It discloses data on offshore accounts that world leaders allegedly have. Among other things, Zelensky was on the list. According to the investigation, during the election campaign, he allegedly transferred his 25% stake in an offshore company to a close friend who is now the president’s chief adviser. In response to the publication, Zelensky said that neither he nor his associates were engaged in money laundering, reports TV channel 360.