The editor-in-chief of the oldest film magazine in Europe asked readers for help :: Society :: RBC

Anton Dolin

(Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / RIA Novosti)



Film critic and editor-in-chief of the “Art of Cinema” magazine Anton Dolin asked readers to financially support the project. He stated this on Facebook.

“Friends of the magazine and the IK project, I appeal to you! We are 90 years old. And we are in crisis again. Deep and heavy. <...> For a whole year we quietly waited and hoped that the state (our official founder) would remember the anniversary of the oldest newsreel in Europe. In vain. Nobody needs us there, on the upper floors. The only hope is in you, our dear readers, viewers, listeners. Every penny is priceless, ”he wrote.

According to him, the editorial office of the magazine has already cut salaries as much as possible, and without additional funding the project “will not be able to hold out for a long time.” As indicated on the website of the publication, the money raised will go not only to pay royalties, but also to develop new projects, including the publication of four books, the recording of two seasons of the podcast and the re-release of three films from the classics of Russian cinema.

The editors launched a crowdfunding company with the aim of raising 2 million rubles. As of 16:50 Moscow time, more than 1 million rubles had already been collected.

RBC sent inquiries to the Ministry of Culture and the Film Fund.