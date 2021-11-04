The Fed is finally winding down – Economy – Kommersant

Following its November meeting, the Federal Reserve System (FRS) of the United States announced the beginning of the curtailment of the stimulus program for asset repurchases – it is assumed that the reduction will be $ 15 billion per month with the current volume of repurchases at least $ 120 billion. The key rate remained the same, but analysts expect that the regulator will start to increase it next year, after the completion of the quantitative easing program. At the same time, the fears of the same strong influence of the Fed’s decisions on emerging markets as it was in 2013 are not justified – experts note only an increase in the yield on long-term bonds.

Following the results of the November meeting, the US Federal Reserve Open Market Committee refrained from changing the rate, which was urgently reduced at the beginning of the pandemic (in March 2020) to the level of 0-0.25%. At the same time, the regulator finally moved on to the previously promised curtailment of the asset repurchase program, announcing a reduction in quantitative easing by $ 15 billion a month (by $ 10 billion in government bonds and by $ 5 billion in mortgage securities). Now the volume of redemption is at least $ 120 billion per month ($ 80 billion in government bonds and $ 40 billion in mortgage securities). From the beginning of next year, the volume of cuts in the program may be changed depending on the state of the US economy, the Fed said in a statement.

A detailed discussion of the rate of such a reduction took place at the previous Fed meeting in September, follows from the transcript of that meeting. Now the regulator has indicated that the economy has shown significant progress in achieving targets for employment and inflation.

In assessing the state of the US economy, the regulator again pointed to a slowdown in growth due to an increase in cases of covid infections this summer, and also noted the risks associated with a pandemic.

Separately, it was noted that imbalances in supply and demand had a significant impact on the rise in prices.

In case of a reduction at the pace announced on Wednesday, the asset repurchase program could be completed by mid-2022. At the same time, the dotted graph with forecasts of rate dynamics suggests a possible increase in the rate as early as next year – in September, the votes of the Fed committee members were divided equally (in June, the schedule provided for two rate increases only in 2023). Now 17 out of 18 committee members expect a rate hike in 2023, and all 18 in 2024. The median forecast of Fed leaders suggests that the rate will be 0.3% by the end of 2022, 1% by the end of 2023, 1.8% by the end of 2024 and 2.5% in the long term. However, the head of the Fed, Jerome Powell, at a press conference after the meeting, noted that the reduction in asset purchases in itself is not a signal for a possible rate hike.

US GDP growth data for the third quarter turned out to be weaker than expected. On an annualized basis (that is, if the economy grew at the same pace throughout the year), the figure was only 2% versus 6.7% in the second quarter. In usual annual terms, the growth was 4.9% against 12.2% in April-June and 0.5% in January-March. However, the unemployment rate in October fell immediately by 0.4 percentage points – to 4.8%. And consumer spending inflation, which the regulator is targeting, accelerated to 4.4% in September (excluding food and energy – to 3.6%). A month earlier, the figure was 4.2% (3.6%).

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the regulator’s balance has almost doubled, to $ 8.5 trillion,” the ING Bank notes.

They expect the Fed to accelerate the rate of buybacks if the labor market remains favorable and inflation continues to rise. The rate, according to the bank’s analysts, may be raised twice in the second half of next year – in September and December.

As for the emerging markets, so far the fears of capital outflow due to the Fed’s actions (as it was in 2013, when the regulator tightened its policy for the first time since 2008) turned out to be unfounded. “The impact on spreads remains moderate, although there is a decrease in the inflow of funds to the equity markets,” notes the Institute of International Finance. Chief macroeconomist of Ingosstrakh-Investments management company Anton Prokudin expects the yield on 10-year US government securities to rise to 2% this winter, which for emerging markets, including Russian, will mean a slight increase in the yield on long-term bonds. “Taking into account the current collapse of the OFZ market, we can expect the yield of 10-year OFZs to normalize to 7.5% next year. We do not yet predict other direct effects from the curtailment of the quantitative easing program, ”the expert notes.

Tatiana Edovina