https://ria.ru/20211104/pozhar-1757715989.html
The fire in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra was extinguished
2021-11-04T16: 24
2021-11-04T16: 24
2021-11-04T17: 34
religion
in the world
Ukraine
Kiev
Kiev-Pechersk Lavra
religion
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/04/1757711337_0:120:1278:839_1920x0_80_0_0_55dd9db26dab8dc3c29bfc226359b173.jpg
KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian rescuers extinguished a fire on an area of 100 square meters on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, according to the website of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. According to the city authorities, three people were injured. The fire broke out on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra on Thursday afternoon, it was previously known about one victim, the area of the fire was being clarified, rescuers were working on the spot. The fire was extinguished by 55 people and 13 pieces of equipment. It was noted that the fire broke out in the two-storey building of block 68 on the second floor, where the workshop for painting icons is located, and spread to the roof. “At 14.37 (15.37 Moscow time – ed.) The fire was localized on an area of 100 square meters. At 14.45 (15.45 Moscow time) – ed.) – liquidated “, – the website says. Later, the press service of the Kiev city administration informed that three people were injured in the fire.” ), two more people inhaled carbon monoxide, “the website says.
in the world, Ukraine, Kiev, Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, religion
