The first commercial hypercar Aston Martin Valkyrie released – Autoreview

Introducing the prototype of its first mid-engined hypercar, the AM-RB 001, in 2016, Aston Martin has promised to start producing customer cars in two years. But customers had to wait five whole years. However, if you consider that over the past two years Aston Martin has gone through a crisis, a change of owners and a reshuffle in management (plus litigation with the hypercar investor), it is good that this project was generally brought to an end.

Over the past five years, the hypercar has taken on the name Valkyrie and has been seriously redesigned. The general concept remains the same (formula chassis, mid-engine layout, V12 engine with a hybrid attachment), but the design and technology have undergone revision. Even the seats in the two-seater cockpit are not arranged in tandem, as in the first prototype, but as usual next to each other.

By the way, the renowned aerodynamics specialist Adrian Newey from the Red Bull Racing team was initially involved in the development of the car. Recently, Aston Martin has its own Formula 1 team (albeit a former Racing Point team), however, cooperation with Red Bull in the framework of the hypercar project has been brought to an end.

The Valkyrie is powered by a unique naturally aspirated V12 6.5 engine co-developed with Cosworth. It can spin up to 11 thousand rpm and produces about 1000 “horses”. And an electric motor is built into the seven-speed robotic gearbox of Ricardo. Peak power of the hybrid system is 1155 hp, rear-wheel drive only. The electric motor and traction battery for the Valkyrie comes from the Croatian firm Rimac, which recently merged with Bugatti. Previously, the developers announced acceleration to 100 km / h in 2.6 seconds, but the final dynamic characteristics have not yet been announced.

The production of hypercars Aston Martin Valkyrie is organized in the same separate workshop of the headquarters in Gaydon, where the previous hypercars and all kinds of special versions of Aston Martin cars were made. It takes 2,000 man-hours to release each Valkyrie. The first commercial copy has already been assembled, which will soon be handed over to the customer. The basic coupe has a circulation of 150 copies, each costing $ 3 million.

Left – basic coupe, right – Spider

There will also be produced 40 Valkyrie AMR Pro track machines without a hybrid attachment, the price is $ 3.5 million. Both road and track coupes have long been sold out, but you can still order the Valkyrie Spider roadster. Open-source versions will begin production towards the end of 2022, with a print run of 85 copies planned.