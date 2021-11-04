The governor ordered the lifting of most restrictions in the Rostov region from November 8

Rostov region, November 4, 2021. DON24.RU. Today, Governor Vasily Golubev signed a decree on the abolition from November 8 of most of the restrictions that are in effect in the Rostov region during non-working days. This was reported by the regional government.

From November 8, cinemas, fitness centers, gyms and ice skating rinks, water parks and swimming pools, solariums, beauty salons, massage and spa salons, baths, saunas, bookmakers will be able to operate on Don again.

Hairdressing, dental and veterinary clinics will fully resume the provision of services.

“However, the epidemic situation does not allow us to completely remove the restrictions,” explained Vasily Golubev. “Therefore, the auditoriums of cinemas can only be filled up to half. The occupancy of fitness centers, gyms and ice skating rinks, swimming pools and water parks is allowed in accordance with the previously valid sanitary rules and regulations. “

From November 8 in the Rostov region, the work of public catering enterprises is also fully resumed. Their opening hours are set from 6 am to 9 pm.

“At the same time, we have adjusted the procedure for citizens’ access to the aforementioned institutions and organizations. To visit them, citizens over 18 years old will need to present a certificate of vaccination or a certificate that they have had coronavirus, ”the head of the region said in a statement.

The governor drew attention to the fact that the PCR test is now excluded from the list of medical documents that could previously be used to visit most organizations.

The same documents – a certificate of vaccination or a certificate of a past illness – will now need to be presented when visiting theaters and shopping centers.

It is clarified that when visiting individual organizations in shopping centers, access of citizens without medical documents is possible – but only through a separate entrance.

“We have changed the requirements for visitors to physical culture and sports events, including those taking place at the Rostov-Arena stadium. When visiting them, children under 18 will need to present a PCR test, and citizens over 18 will need to submit either a certificate of vaccination or a certificate that they have had coronavirus. Also, we still maintain a general ban on entertainment and public events, ”the governor said.