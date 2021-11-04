The gunsmith shares her suspicions about Alec Baldwin’s murder of the cameraman

The woman in charge of weapons on the set of the film where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cameraman Galina Hutchins, said that she examined the pistol used by Baldwin, but did not know how the live round ended up inside.

“Who put them there and why is the main question,” says Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the gunsmith of Rust, in a statement from one of her lawyers, Jason Bowles of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Hannah kept her weapons under lock and key, including during lunch on that day (October 21) in question, and she instructed her department to keep an eye on the gun cart when she was being taken away for other duties or during lunchtime.” , – quoted statements of the lawyer by the Associated Press agency.

The statement goes on to say that “Hannah has done everything in her power to ensure safety. She checked the cartridges she loaded into the firearm that day. She always checked the cartridges. “

The statement also alleges that the gunsmith checked the ammo before handing the firearm to assistant director David Halls by “spinning the cylinder and showing him all the ammo and then handing him the firearm.”

“No one could have guessed or thought that someone would add live ammunition to this set,” Hannah Gutierrez Reed said in a statement.

The gunsmith’s statement also noted that “she trained the actors and Mr. Baldwin in the use of firearms, she fought more training days and regularly stressed that one should never point a firearm at a person.”

On October 29, lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez Reed said they did not know where the ammunition found there came from and accused the filmmakers of unsafe working conditions.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said there was “some complacency” about how to handle guns on the set of Rust.

Initially, investigators found 500 rounds – a mixture of blanks, dummies and ammunition. Industry experts said there should never be live rounds on set.

Additional ammunition, a dozen revolvers and a rifle were also seized when a truck used to store props, including firearms, was searched, according to an inventory filed Friday in court.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, citing a source close to Alec Baldwin, the actor has not been officially asked by the Santa Fe County Sheriff to return to New Mexico for personal questioning regarding the investigation into the October fatal shooting on the set of Rust. A person familiar with the situation said that Baldwin “will do whatever is asked of him.” The source added that Baldwin and his family will remain in Vermont for the foreseeable future, dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy.

As reminded by CNN, 42-year-old cameraman Galina Hutchins died after Baldwin shot her on the set of the film. The film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Sousa, was wounded in the shoulder. According to the affidavit in the case, the film’s assistant director shouted “melee weapons,” which means the firearm had no live rounds before handing the pistol over to Baldwin.

Baldwin told reporters Saturday that he is in touch with law enforcement every day, but Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told CNN on Monday night that authorities wanted to speak to the actor in person. “I know that he was in contact with our investigators. I don’t know if it’s every day or every other day, but he was ready for phone calls. But we obviously would like him to be here in person to clarify any statements or clarifications of any facts that we have, ”Mendoza said.