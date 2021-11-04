the gunsmith violated the safety rules in the cinema with Nicolas Cage

24 year old gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reedinvolved in the fatal tragedy on the set of the western “Rust”, during her previous work was the subject of numerous complaints… On the set of the film The Old Ways the girl allegedly unexpectedly fired a weapon, frightening colleagues and actors.

Director Stu Brambo told about the incidents, reports the Daily Mail. According to him, Nicolas Cage after Gutierrez-Reed fired a second time in three days without warning, shouted: “Make an announcement! You just kicked out my ** eardrums!“.

Brambo noted that he even turned to his assistant about the fact that Gutierrez-Reed needed fire: “After the ‘second round’ I was furious. She’s a newbie.”

According to the filmmaker, “Ancient Rituals” was the first film in which a gunsmith worked.

At the same time, the producer of “The Old Way” denies the claims of Brambo, and the incidents, he said, are “overblown”.

“I AM I don’t remember such an event on our set… I asked my partners – the same thing, “said the producer.

But Brambo and another source who was on site claim that Gutierrez-Reed “created several unnecessary and dangerous situations for the actors and the crew“.

Brambo insists the girl violated security protocols. The key point, in his opinion, is the low budgets, because of which such an inexperienced person was assigned such an important role in the creation of the film. “The tragedy is that it all comes down to the producers,” said the director.

“The problem is that she was not helped.… I would have had at least two more people. In that film (“Rust” – ed.) She did everything herself. If there was one more person in that film, the tragedy would not have happened. The second person would have examined the weapon, “Brambo said.

We will remind, the media reported that it was Gutierrez-Reed who loaded the revolver for the western, and the assistant director Dave Halls brought this weapon to the site and handed it to Alec Baldwin, not knowing that there were live cartridges inside. As a result, the actor accidentally killed director of photography Galina Gatchins.

