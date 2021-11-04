The head of the Uzbek Roskomnadzor was fired for blocking Odnoklassniki :: Politics :: RBC

Odnoklassniki, Telegram and Facebook were removed from the register of those blocked in Uzbekistan on the day they were added to this list. The head of the regulator in charge of blocking was fired

Photo: Vladimir Smirnov / TASS



President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev criticized and demanded to cancel the decision to restrict the work of the Telegram messenger, Facebook and Odnoklassniki social networks in the republic, press secretary of the head of state Sherzod Asadov said on Facebook.

“The President was informed about the unilateral, not fully thought out actions of the Uzkomnazorat, adopted at the direction of the government. I think that soon access to all social networks will be restored, ”the message says.

The head of Uzkomnazorat (the State Inspectorate for Control in the Sphere of Informatization and Telecommunications of Uzbekistan – an analogue of the Russian Roskomnadzor) Golibsher Ziyayev was fired “for wrong and uncoordinated actions,” UzDaily and Aniq report.

Earlier on November 3, it became known that Uzkomnazorat restricted the work of Telegram, Facebook, Odnoklassniki in Uzbekistan. The regulator also restricted the work of social networks LinkedIn and Moi Mir (like Odnoklassniki, owned by VK, formerly called Mail.ru Group).