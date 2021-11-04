The indecent gesture of the deputy of the Rada towards Zelensky caught on the video

https://ria.ru/20211104/ukraina-1757703229.html
The deputy of the Rada showed a finger to Zelensky and called a traitor
Izvestia published a video showing a scandal in the Verkhovna Rada with the participation of the deputy Geo Leros, expelled from the faction of the pro-presidential party … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
in the world
Vladimir Zelensky
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
geo leros
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Izvestia published a video showing a scandal in the Verkhovna Rada involving deputy Geo Leros, expelled from the faction of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party. During his speech, the parliamentarian stressed that he was “not afraid to speak the truth,” and called Vladimir Zelensky “the main traitor. country”. After that, Leros’s microphone was turned off. However, he continued his angry speech, and when leaving, showed an indecent gesture towards the Ukrainian leader and his assistant. As Leros later said, his attack was addressed to the president himself and the head of his office. assessment of the deputy’s behavior during his speech from the rostrum and make an appropriate decision. According to the law, a people’s deputy can be removed from work in parliament for five plenary days.
news
ru-RU
