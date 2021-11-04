The Investigative Committee checks the kiss at the Eternal Flame

The Investigative Committee of Russia is conducting a check over a video of two girls kissing in front of the Eternal Flame near the grave of an unknown soldier near the walls of the Kremlin.

According to the Internet publication Tjournal, a criminal case has already been initiated under the article “Desecration of the symbols of Russia’s military glory using the mass media,” but there is no official confirmation of this yet. Tjournal notes that under this article violators face up to five years in prison.

The media reported that a video of the two girls kissing appeared on social networks three years ago. The heroines of the video are the famous rapper and participant of the TV show “Boys” Hoffmanita (real name – Anna Mikheeva) and blogger Alena Efremova.

On the eve of a court in Moscow, the porn actress Ksenia Damova, known under the pseudonym Rita Fox, was arrested for 14 days for a photograph with bare buttocks in front of the Kremlin. The girl was found guilty of petty hooliganism.

Last Saturday, in the Tverskoy Court of Moscow, the court agreed with the charge and sentenced them to ten months in prison for blogger Ruslan Bobiev and model Asya Akimova, who arranged a photo session near the Kremlin against the backdrop of St. Basil’s Cathedral. They were found guilty of actions that expressed clear disrespect for society and committed in order to offend the religious feelings of believers.…