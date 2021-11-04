The Lancet Published an Article on the High Efficiency of the Sputnik Light Vaccine | News | News

The scientific medical journal The Lancet has published an article highlighting the high effectiveness of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik Light. This was announced on Wednesday, November 3, by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

For example, RDIF, which sponsored the study, announced a new publication by the Center. Gamalei in The Lancet. The material notes that the vaccine has demonstrated a high safety profile. It was also found that it causes a strong humoral and cellular immune response, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

In addition, in the course of the study, it was found that the identified side effects from the vaccine were in most cases moderate or mild. It was also noted that there were no serious adverse reactions to Sputnik Light.

Earlier, on November 2, Vladimir Chulanov, a freelance infectious disease specialist of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Deputy Director for Research and Innovative Development of the National Medical Research Center for Phthisiopulmonology and Infectious Diseases, noted that it is advisable to use Sputnik Light vaccination for revaccination or after suffering COVID-19. On November 1, the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, announced a sufficient amount of Sputnik Light vaccine in the regions.

Earlier, on October 14, the RDIF reported that a study conducted in Argentina demonstrated that a booster shot from Sputnik Light produces a strong immune response. In addition, the combination of AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light was reported to have shown excellent results.

On October 13, the RDIF said that the effectiveness of the single-component vaccine “Sputnik Light” against the strain COVID-19 “Delta” is 70% within three months. It was also noted that the use of “Sputnik Light” as a booster with the introduction of other vaccines before this gives an efficiency of up to 83% against the “Delta” strain.

A large-scale vaccination has been taking place in Russia since January. Citizens are vaccinated free of charge and voluntarily. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVac.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag # We are together. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.