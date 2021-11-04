The lawsuit, due to which the ship “Akademik Ioffe” was detained in Denmark, was filed by a Canadian company – Incidents

STOCKHOLM, November 4th. / TASS /. The claim, on the basis of which the ship Akademik Ioffe was detained in Denmark, was filed by One Ocean Expeditions Ltd. due to his previous activities. On board the detained “Academician Ioffe” there are 38 crew members and 23 scientists with whom Russian diplomats are in touch, the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen told TASS on Thursday.

“The lawsuit was filed by the Canadian company One Ocean Expeditions Ltd. in connection with the previous commercial activities of the Akademik Ioffe vessel. There are 38 crew members and 23 scientists on board, with whom the embassy has established contact. If necessary, they will be provided with consular assistance.” noted the attaché of the diplomatic mission Maria Syrovatko.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Embassy in the kingdom reported that on November 1, during bunkering at the roadstead of the Skagen port, the Danish authorities detained the Akademik Ioffe research vessel and seized ship documents. The arrest of the vessel was carried out as an interim measure in the claim of a third party. The embassy received and transferred to the Russian Foreign Ministry copies of the court decisions on the basis of which the arrest was made. The diplomatic mission is in contact with the Danish Foreign Ministry.

“We have no information about the hearing,” Syrovatko added.