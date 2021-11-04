The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed to issue a residence permit in the form of a card with a chip :: Society :: RBC

The card will contain personal data, photos and fingerprints. The same card will be received as a temporary identity card of a stateless person.

Photo: Evgeny Odinokov / RIA Novosti



The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed to issue to foreigners who have a residence permit or a patent to work in Russia, plastic cards with personal data and a chip on fingerprinting (fingerprinting procedure). The draft of the corresponding order of the department was published on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

The same plastic card will be received as a temporary identity card of a stateless person. It will also be issued to stateless persons who have a patent (a document that entitles a foreign citizen who has arrived in the Russian Federation in a manner that does not require a visa to work for an individual or legal entity).

The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed to issue cards with a fingerprint chip to foreigners



The plastic card will contain the following information: a photo of the face in electronic form, images of papillary patterns of fingers, a QR code. The card will also contain other personal data that will help identify the owner.

The card can be used for 10 years from the date of recording on the electronic carrier of information about biometric personal data.