The new head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine allowed the cancellation of the draft

The new Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that he allows the country to abolish compulsory conscription into the army as part of the reforms. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

KIEV, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The new Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that he allows the country to abolish compulsory military conscription in the framework of reforms. The Parliament of Ukraine on Thursday, at the suggestion of the President, appointed the former Deputy Prime Minister, ex-Minister for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories Aleksey Reznikov as the country’s defense minister. Earlier, the head of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party, deputy Oleksandr Kornienko, said that Ukraine could abandon compulsory conscription from 2023. “In my preliminary consultations, I am really discussing the appropriateness of canceling the conscription. I don’t want to give my vision now, I have there is a feeling, but I want to check it by talking with experts, “- Reznikov was quoted by the UNIAN news agency on Thursday. According to Reznikov, he has dreams that the country would switch to a professional army.” This is much more effective. But we must make the service in the army attractive. And then we will not have a question about the conscription of children-students. My hopes for a new law on national resistance, on the creation of territorial defense troops. Perhaps this will be just a very convenient substitute when people will pass preparation and (may – ed.) be in the register of territorial defense. And this will just be our mobilization reserve, “he added. nt of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych signed a decree on the implementation in October of the same year of the last draft into the army, since 2014 it was planned to stop the call. It was assumed that the Ukrainian army by the end of 2014 should completely switch to the manning of the armed forces with military personnel under the contract. At the same time, as of the end of 2013, about 60% of the ranks and sergeants were staffed under the contract in the armed forces of Ukraine. However, in 2014, after the aggravation of the situation in Donbass, conscription was resumed.

2021

news

ru-RU

