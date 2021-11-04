The night of November 4 in Moscow became one of the warmest since 1948 :: City :: RBC

Photo: Sergey Vedyashkin / AGN “Moscow”



The night from 3 to 4 November in Moscow became the warmest for this day since 1948, said Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, on Instagram.

“The minimum temperature at the main city meteorological station VDNKh did not drop below plus 7.3 [градуса], which for November 4 is the highest indicator for the second half of the XX century, and in the age of global warming – second only to 2020, when the night was plus 7.8 “, – explained the forecaster and added that last night Moscow was in the warm sector of the rainy a cyclone that prevented the air from cooling.

November 4 will also be one of the warmest in the history of meteorological observations, Tishkovets said. The air temperature in Moscow will warm up to plus 11 degrees, in the Moscow region – up to plus 12, which is seven to eight degrees higher than the November norm and, rather, corresponds to the indicators of early October.

The forecaster noted that on National Unity Day in Moscow it was warmer only in 2013, when the temperature rose to plus 11 degrees. At the same time, meteorologists noticed the absolute maximum since the beginning of observations in 1879 – plus 11.9 degrees. Tishkovets believes that November 4 this year could be the third warmest day in the history of meteorological observations, which is 142 years old.