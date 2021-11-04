https://ria.ru/20211104/noch-1757675388.html
The night of November 4 in Moscow became one of the warmest since 1948
The night of November 4 in Moscow became one of the warmest since 1948 – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021
The night of November 4 in Moscow became one of the warmest since 1948
The last night in Moscow in terms of heat took 2nd place since 1948, yielding only to the testimony of a year ago, a leading employee of the weather center told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
2021-11-04T08: 48
2021-11-04T08: 48
2021-11-04T08: 48
Moscow
Evgeny Tishkovets
weather
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/1c/1738876631_0-0:3156:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_28630cea4dbfcd4f9084ae818a2a0c39.jpg
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The last night in Moscow in terms of heat took 2nd place since 1948, yielding only to the readings of a year ago, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, told RIA Novosti. cooling, the minimum temperature at the main city weather station VDNKh did not drop below plus 7.3, which for November 4 is the highest in the second half of the 20th century, and in the age of global warming it is second only to 2020, when it was plus 7.8 at night. That is, since 1948, the last warm night took the honorable 2nd place, “Tishkovets said.
https://ria.ru/20211104/pogoda-1757674238.html
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/1c/1738876631_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6a22d93ab5ee033993f4286a21ab178.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
moscow, evgeny tishkovets, weather
The night of November 4 in Moscow became one of the warmest since 1948