The organs whose pain signals high cholesterol are named

Dull and aching pain in some places can be a harbinger of a dangerous condition

Cholesterol is an organic substance, a naturally occurring fat-soluble alcohol. It is part of the cell wall, forming its structure, and also participates in the transport of substances into the cell and back. However, high cholesterol levels pose a serious danger, and a person may not notice any symptoms for a long time.

However, the body can signal high blood cholesterol levels with pain that is felt in certain organs.

In particular, pain can affect the hands and feet, lower back, neck, jaw, upper abdomen and thoracic region. The pain is characterized as aching and dull, while the anxiety should cause pain that lasts for several days.

Earlier, a study published in the US National Library of Medicine found a link between low back pain and high cholesterol levels.

The experiment involved 258,367 people aged 40 to 60 years, who underwent an annual medical examination.

The result showed that all patients who complained of low back pain had low-density cholesterol (LDL), which is also called “bad” cholesterol.

Doctors recommend checking your cholesterol levels regularly. Men between the ages of 45 and 65 and women between the ages of 55 and 65 should be tested every one to two years. People over 65 need to get tested for cholesterol annually.