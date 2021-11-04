The Ossetian Prosecutor’s Office will check the data on the failure of oxygen supply in the hospital :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Denis Abramov / RIA Novosti



The Prosecutor’s Office of North Ossetia began checking after reports of a failure in the oxygen supply system appeared in the hospital in the village of Arkhonskaya, where patients with COVID-19 are being treated. This is stated on the website of the department.

Earlier, the portal “15th Region”, with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of North Ossetia, wrote that some patients of medical institutions will be transferred to other hospitals in order to reduce the load on the oxygen supply system. As Izvestia reported with reference to the press service of the regional Ministry of Health and the Mash Gor Telegram channel, the decision was made due to a failure in the oxygen supply system. According to the channel, a Chinese-made faucet broke down in the hospital and oxygen was about to run out soon.

“At the moment, a part of the patients of the Arkhon hospital is being transferred to other medical organizations in order to optimize the distribution of patients in covid hospitals of the republic and reduce the load on the oxygen supply system,” the department told the 15th region. The information about the failure in the press service was denied.

In the Vladimir region, medical students will be involved in the fight against COVID



Now the institution is provided with medical oxygen, the system for its supply is functioning normally, the department said. The Ministry of Health also stressed that nothing threatens the life and health of patients and clarified that there are no patients in intensive care in the hospital.