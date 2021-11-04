The Pentagon said that China could already form a “nuclear triad” – Gazeta.Ru

The US Department of Defense released an annual report on China’s measures to strengthen national security and military capabilities, which outlined the country’s plans to modernize its nuclear forces. Document text postedon the website of the department.

In particular, the military notes China’s desire to increase the number of nuclear charges and their delivery vehicles. By 2030, the PRC army plans to have at least 1,000 warheads. Also, China, according to the report, is actively expanding the production of plutonium through the construction of so-called “breeder reactors” and reprocessing facilities.

According to the US military, the country has already formed a “triad” by creating an aviation ballistic missile with a nuclear charge. It has improved the existing land and sea-based delivery systems.

Earlier, the Pentagon said that China significantly surpasses Russia and the United States in the pace of development of hypersonic weapons.