The picket is 4 years long. Rostov prisoners were released

“I want to thank all the people who supported us and wrote letters to us, and the human rights organizations that helped us pay for a lawyer and spread information about our case. All these actions, even the smallest ones, have led to the fact that today we are free,” says Yan Sidorov. On November 3, Sidorov and his comrade Vladislav Mordasov were released from the strict regime colonies and returned to their native Rostov-on-Don. The persons involved in the “Rostov case” spent 4 years in prisons and camps.

The “Rostov affair” became one of the darkest episodes of the Russian secret services’ hunt for supporters of opposition politician Vyacheslav Maltsev. Former deputy chairman of the Saratov Regional Duma, Maltsev was a participant in the 2016 Duma elections. On the air of the Rossiya TV channel, he called for the impeachment of Vladimir Putin. “If the king does not know what is happening in the country, he should be put in a madhouse. If he knows and does not interfere with this, he should be sent to prison. And Maltsev campaigned for his supporters on YouTube to take to the streets and overthrow the government. He appointed the revolution for November 5, 2017.

For this day, not only thousands of supporters of Maltsev, who became a popular video blogger, were preparing for this day, but also the special services, who sent their provocateurs into chats and fueled discussions with “extremist” appeals, so that later it would be easier to formalize cases.

The revolution did not take place, Maltsev, who was threatened with arrest, fled to France, where he soon received political asylum. His movement “Artpodgotovka” in the Russian Federation was recognized as extremist, and in September 2021 and terrorist.

On November 5, 2017, security measures were increased in many cities, hundreds of Maltsev’s supporters and just random people were detained.

“In Moscow, more than 500 people from those who took part in the protest action were detained. The exact number throughout the country is not known for certain, but according to preliminary data, there are more than 5,000 people. All supporters of the Artpodgotovka movement were subjected to harsh repression and persecution, someone succeeded For three years, not a single detainee or during searches throughout the country has ever found a single item that somehow resembles a weapon. Not a single person was detained even with a knife. But the FSB claims that ” The revolution of 11/05/17 “is an armed action. During some searches, bottles of gasoline were planted in apartments, and they became the main arguments of the prosecution. The FSB uses the massacre of supporters of the” Artpodgotovka “popular movement as a method of intimidating and intimidating opposition followers or people expressing dissatisfaction with the authorities “, – wrote in an appeal to the US Congress a supporter of Maltsev Nadezhda Petrova, now living in France.

18-year-old Yan Sidorov and 23-year-old Vlad Mordasov were also arrested in this case. On November 5, they went to the building of the government of the Rostov region with posters “Return the land to the victims of the fire” and “The government resigned.” They had a loudspeaker in the box, which they bought at the Musical Planet store for 2,500 rubles. Also on this day, several people were detained in the courtyards and at a public transport stop and a cyclist who happened to be nearby. Sidorov, Mordasov and Vyacheslav Shamshin were accused of preparing riots and the seizure of the government building.

A peaceful picket in defense of the fire victims (as a result of a large fire, probably caused by arson, many residents of Rostov lost their homes in August 2017) was turned in the investigation materials into an attempt to seize power.

The materials of the telegram-chat “Revolution 5/11/17 Rostov-on-Don”, in which the accused communicated, were attached to the case.

In an open chat, several dozen people discussed how best to declare their demands for the resignation of the government and support for the victims of the fire. On the main page of the chat, the emblem “Artpodgotovka” was used. According to the investigation, the young people planned to organize pogroms, arson, attacks on police officers and officials and an armed assault on the government building of the Rostov region in the city.

One of the chat administrators did offer aggressive plans, but did not enter the action and deleted his account. No charges were brought against him. The defense at the Rostov trial suggested that it was a provocateur: perhaps an employee of the regional Center “E”. In the chat, Vlad Mordasov categorically refused calls to make “Molotov cocktails” and wrote that the protest should be peaceful.

“The actual authors of the whole case are the Center for Countering Extremism in full force. They monitored the chat, threw provocative comments there, took the guys on the square and in the vicinity, pressed them at the police station, wrote these monstrous” testimonies “for them, took the guys from the special detention center, were beaten and tortured, forcing them to sign, “said the civil activist Irina Zenina.





Mordasov’s “confessions” became the main proof of the guilt of the defendants. At the trial, Vlad said that he had given them under torture, and Yan Sidorov said that he was beaten by an employee of the “E” Center. The defendants categorically denied that they had plans to seize the government building by force. However, Mordasov’s complaint about torture was found to be groundless based on the results of the check.

In a conversation with Radio Liberty Yan Sidorov confirmed that he was tortured during the investigation.

“When we were accused, we had close contact with the staff of Center“ E ”for more than a week. And I already understood that these people are capable of anything. Of course, we were shocked by the accusation that was brought against us, but already some understanding came. Therefore, this shock did not paralyze us, “says Yan Sidorov. The most difficult for the 18-year-old prisoner was this first period after being detained on the square. “I was in the special block of the pre-trial detention center, in a small cell, and this was probably one of the most morally difficult tests in all four years.”

“According to the law, mass riots are considered actions accompanied by violence, pogroms, arson, etc. the text of the welcoming speech. What kind of riots can we talk about? ” – said the lawyer Mordasova Marietta Harutyunyan…





In July 2018, Yan Sidorov went on a hunger strike in the courtroom in protest, calling the criminal case “politically motivated.” State Prosecutor Elena Dobrorodnaya asked Mordasov for 8.5 years in a strict regime, Sidorov – 8 years in a strict regime. Under Part 1 of Article 212 “Organization of Mass Riots” and Part 3 of Article 30 “Attempt”, Mordasov received 6 years and 7 months. Sidorov – 6 years and 6 months. Vyacheslav Shashmin agreed to cooperate with the investigation and received a three-year suspended sentence.

“The Maltsevites are being crushed, they are trying to destroy them. Criminal cases are massively fabricated against the“ Artpodgotovka ”activists, and they are doing this all over the country and using rather crude methods: they throw in TNT, some kind of explosive,“ Molotov cocktails. ”Such actions are nothing more than an attempt to eliminate the leaders, to intimidate them, by planting evidence and fabricating cases to exclude other activists from the game. This is the behavior of those in power, they always do this “, – commented on these events Alexey Navalny…





“My mother supported the guys, looked for lawyers for them and talked to the mothers of Yan and Vlad. I also talked to their relatives at the trial. – good people. I feel very sorry for both the boys and their parents. It is absurd and unfair that the guys were imprisoned for such a long time. I came to meetings because the boys really need support now. I also wanted to look the judge in the eye. Many people came to the session, where the judge read out the verdict for 3 hours. They shouted “Shame! You have passed judgment on yourself.” It seemed to me that the judge was a little ashamed, “Vlada Shevchenko, daughter of the Rostov opposition activist Anastasia Shevchenko, told RFE / RL. Pickets were held outside the court building in support of the defendants.

Yan Sidorov was serving a sentence in IK-10 in the Ulyanovsk region, Vladislav Mordasov in IK-9 in the Rostov region. In 2018 the human rights organization Amnesty International recognized them as prisoners of conscience, pointing out that the Russian authorities violated the rights of the accused to freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, as well as the right to security of person and a fair trial. The Memorial Human Rights Center recognized Sidorov and Mordasov as political prisoners. Human rights activists compared the “Rostov case” with the sensational “New Greatness” case, fabricated according to the same scheme. The European Court of Human Rights awarded Yana Sidorov 2,700 euros in compensation for prolonged detention in a pre-trial detention center during the investigation.





“Initially, a too harsh article was chosen, and they could not disown it in any way when they realized that civil society would not let us shut down just like that,” reflects Yan Sidorov. “Only the attention of civil society and the media helped to avoid the verdict in 8 years, which our employees would give us with a light hand. “

On July 30, 2020, the Supreme Court reduced Mordasova and Sidorova’s sentences to 4 years in prison.

“I was at this meeting of the Supreme Court and I think it was a great miracle. Sooner or later, Yan Sidorov and Vlad Mordasov will be fully rehabilitated, and I really hope that these times are not far off,” says the Moscow journalist Victoria Ivleva, who helped Yana Sidorov’s mother and went with her to the Ulyanovsk region to pick up her son from the colony. – I saw how my mother fought for Yan, and I considered it an honor for myself to go to meet him. And I am very happy that we did it, and I finally got to know Ian. “

When Yan was arrested, he was 18, now he is 22. “I am incredibly glad that our term has come to an end and the ‘Rostov case’ is over,” he says. “First of all, I want to thank my mother. Many people helped us, but it was she who organized this assistance. “

Former persons involved in political affairs often leave Russia, but Yan Sidorov is going to stay at home. “I want to live in Russia and engage in human rights activities,” he told RFE / RL.