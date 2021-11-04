The political scientist explained the refusal of the United States from the first nuclear strike on the Russian Federation

The White House will discuss the use of nuclear weapons

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

The United States will not dare to launch a nuclear strike on Russia, because so far it has something to lose. This is how political scientist Dmitry Solonnikov reacted to the information that the administration of US President Joe Biden is discussing the use of nuclear weapons.

“The United States in the coming years will occupy a leading position in comparison with other countries. They will be the “locomotive” of the entire Western liberal society. But while the Americans have something to lose, they will not dare to take rash steps, ”Dmitry Solonnikov told Channel Five. The possibility of the preventive use of nuclear weapons may seem irrelevant to “American strategists”, he said. According to the political scientist, while the discussion on this issue is going on and it is not known how it will end.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that the White House would consider the “nuclear issue.” According to the newspaper, Biden wants to develop a more cautious policy regarding weapons of mass destruction. The US leader allegedly stands for “world peace”, so he does not plan to strike at other countries. The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that US allies in Europe and the Pacific do not want Washington to abandon an advanced nuclear strike on Russia.