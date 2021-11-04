The President of the Czech Republic was transferred from the intensive care unit of a hospital in Prague :: Politics :: RBC

Milos Zeman

The President of the Czech Republic, 77-year-old Milos Zeman, who was previously hospitalized in the Central Military Hospital in Prague, was transferred from the intensive care unit to a regular ward, said the spokesman for the hospital Itka Zinke, writes portal iROZHLAS.cz.

Zeman, 76, was hospitalized due to an exacerbation of a chronic illness that led to the fact that he could not eat and drink normally, said a spokeswoman for the hospital. According to her, the state of the Czech president upon admission required intensive therapy, so he is on comprehensive nutritional support.

There is no official data on what exactly the president is ill with. According to sources Deník N and Radiožurnál, Zeman has ascites (accumulation of water in the abdominal cavity due to liver problems). Liver disease was also confirmed by former Czech President Vaclav Klaus.

The Czech Senate Commission called for the removal of powers from President Zeman



The Czech Senate has already called for the temporary transfer of powers of the head of state to the speaker of parliament and the prime minister due to Zeman’s poor health. However, before making a decision, the parliamentarians wanted to ask the doctors if the president could continue to work in his post.