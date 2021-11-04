The results of the second prize drawing among the vaccinated were announced in Primorye (UPDATED 15:15) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Thursday, November 4, the second prize drawing was held live among the vaccinated residents of the Primorsky Territory. According to the regional government, more than 46,378 participants have registered. The main prizes are four certificates for the purchase of a passenger car. This time Primorye residents were not offered money to buy housing. A preliminary list of all winners has already been published.

The live broadcast of the draw began at 13:00 and lasted a little over an hour. It was possible to watch it on the air of the Public Television of Primorye, as well as in the official account of the Government of the Territory on YouTube and Rutube.

According to the organizers, the prize fund was formed at the expense of sponsorship funds. It is separately emphasized that the issuance of prizes in cash is not provided, and the participant of the action is not entitled to transfer the certificates to third parties.

Update 14:17: Potential winners of the main prizes – car purchase certificates – are the owners of the following draw certificates: 786, 40433, 7850, 19830, – living in Vladivostok, Artyom and the village of Slavyanka, Khasansky district. Before they are finally recognized as winners and presented with prizes, they will be tested for compliance with the conditions of the drawing.

Update 15:15: The Government of the Primorsky Territory has published a preliminary list of all winners.

10 certificates with a par value of 3 thousand rubles for dinner at the Supra restaurant will be taken by the owners of the rooms: 32502, 38072, 19463, 37281, 18964, 19948, 36826, 21294, 10540, 1488 – from Lesozavodsk, Ussuriisk, Arsenyev, Vladivostok, Fokino, Khorol, the village of Merkushevka, Chernigov region, the village of Kavalerovo.

10 certificates with a par value of 3 thousand rubles for dinner at the Tokyo restaurant go to the owners of the rooms: 4375, 9682, 30066, 38335, 19131, 1913, 31126, 15491, 33188, 21199 – these are residents of Artyom, Vladivostok, Nakhodka, Dalnerechensk, Fokino, Slavyanka villages of the Khasansky district, Lipovtsy in the Oktyabrsky district, Luchegorsk in the Pozharsky district.

15 invitation cards for visiting all expositions of the historical park “Russia – My History” for two people will be received by the owners of the rooms: 12983, 44427, 22639, 5655, 5309, 29796, 44213, 27559, 5438, 34026, 28594, 38998, 39643, 13918, 30853… These are residents of Vladivostok, Nakhodka, Dalnerechensk, Artem, Arsenyev, the villages of Yablonovka, Yakovlevsky district and Chernigovka, the village of Novoshakhtinsky, Mikhailovsky district.

Four certificates for the purchase of an Apple iPad tablet with a storage capacity of 128 GB will be taken by the owners of the numbers: 1142, 27598, 801 and 29357 – from Vladivostok, Arsenyev and the village of Novy Nadezhdinsky district.

25 certificates with a face value of 4 thousand rubles from the “Remi” trading network were won by the owners of the numbers: 1238, 44807, 27262, 21545, 13676, 34640, 2488, 28590, 30515, 17304, 8251, 45607, 30739, 40202, 20989, 44007, 34890, 24586, 21811, 14822, 28862, 31219, 21954, 37692, 7383… These are residents of Vladivostok, Lesozavodsk, Spassk-Dalny, Artyom, Ussuriisk, Fokino, Bolshoy Kamen, the villages of Terney, Yaroslavsky, the villages of Chuguevka, Mikhailovka and the Grodekovo-2 railway station of the Pogranichny District.

10 certificates with a par value of 3 thousand rubles from the Samberi retail chain are waiting for the owners of the numbers: 15535, 18044, 1340, 16404, 42382, 5586, 17736, 12347, 43248, 15048… These are seven people from Vladivostok, one each from Nakhodka, Lesozavodsk and the village of Khorol.

Two pairs of inPods 12 wireless headphones from Otkritie Bank will go to room owners 36465 and 4551living in Vladivostok and the village of Trudovoye. Again, if they pass the test for eligibility.

The final list of winners is promised to be announced on November 9 … These people will be exempt from paying tax on winnings.

Recall that in order to participate in the drawing, it was necessary:

– be registered at the place of residence on the territory of the Primorsky Territory;

– be included in the register of vaccinated in the territory of Primorsky Krai;

– have a confirmed account on the State Service portal;

– register before 23:59 on October 30 on the regional portal of the State Services of the Primorsky Territory and receive a unique code for the draw participant.

As previously reported in the Department of Information Policy of the Primorsky Territory, during the live broadcast, the winners will be determined using a random number generator.

“The numbers they received when registering on the regional portal of State Services will be reflected on the screen and will additionally be published on the official website of the Government of the Primorsky Territory primorsky.ru. Further, all winners will undergo a verification procedure by the relevant authorities for compliance with the conditions of the drawing. It will take up to two business days. Then they will be contacted by phone. If the winner does not meet one of the conditions of the drawing, the certificate will be received by the Primorets, whose number follows the list, ”the department said.

Let us remind you that the first drawing of prizes among the vaccinated took place on September 25. Almost 100 thousand people applied for the prizes at that time. Five certificates for the purchase of a car (each worth 1 million rubles) and two certificates for apartments (the face value of each was 3 million 800 thousand rubles) were raffled off.