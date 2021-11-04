https://ria.ru/20211104/samopisets-1757669644.html

The second recorder was found at the crash site of An-12 near Irkutsk

A second flight recorder was found at the crash site of the An-12 near Irkutsk, a representative of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

IRKUTSK, November 4 – RIA Novosti. A second flight recorder was found at the crash site of the An-12 near Irkutsk, a representative of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office told RIA Novosti. 14:50 Moscow time during the landing approach seven kilometers from Irkutsk. The crew reported on the need to go around, after which the connection was interrupted. Possible causes of the incident are considered weather conditions or a technical malfunction. According to updated data, there were nine people on board. So far, the bodies of six people and four fragments have been found. Among those on board were five crew members and four accompanying cargo. Of these, four are citizens of Russia, three are citizens of Belarus and three are citizens of Ukraine. A criminal case was initiated on violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport.

