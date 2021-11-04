The State Duma allowed the introduction of genomic registration of all Russians

In the near future, not only labor migrants, but also all Russian citizens can be subjected to the genomic registration procedure. This initiative was put forward by the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Anatoly Vyborny.

According to the deputy, such a procedure can be introduced in stages: first, it will be expanded to include people who have committed criminal and administrative crimes, and in the future – to all other Russians. Vyborny stressed that thanks to the genomic database, the police will be able to find offenders as quickly as possible and bring them to justice, and the criminals themselves will have less desire to “hooligan”.

“Our citizens do not feel protected in our country. This is nonsense, and we do not want to be a European country when migrants set their own rules and, in fact, the minority rules the majority through fear ”– said Vyborny.

On November 1, the head of the TFR, Alexander Bastrykin, proposed introducing compulsory genomic registration of labor migrants in Russia. This, he said, will prevent the penetration of criminal elements into the Russian labor market, and law enforcement agencies will be able to more successfully solve crimes committed by migrants.