The State Duma appreciated the idea of ​​a genomic examination

The idea of ​​extending genomic expertise not only to migrants, but also to all Russians is a violation of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, but it is possible to consider this option

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The idea of ​​extending genomic expertise not only to migrants, but also to all Russians is a violation of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, but it is possible to consider such an option for those who have committed criminal offenses, Yuri Afonin, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, told RIA Novosti. Bastrykin instructed to prepare legislative proposals on the genomic registration of migrants who come to work in Russia. After that, as the media wrote, Anatoly Vyborny, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, said that genomic expertise for migrants could be consistently expanded first to persons who have committed criminal offenses in Russia, and in the future to all Russians. ” rights of citizens and the issue of security is such a thin line. On the one hand, we should not fundamentally infringe on the rights enshrined in the constitution, on the other hand, security issues are very important. ) to all citizens of the country, this is a violation of the constitution, freedom, citizens’ rights, voluntariness, “Afonin said. However, according to him, it is possible to extend genomic expertise to certain categories of citizens. “Perhaps those who have committed criminal offenses. But we also need to look at the corpus delicti and the articles – the criminal and the severity of these articles,” the parliamentarian added.

