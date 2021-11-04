The State Duma did not rule out the introduction of genomic expertise for Russians – RT in Russian

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Anatoly Vyborny allowed the expansion of genomic expertise to all Russians after its phased introduction, primarily for migrants.

“The first stage is for migrants, the second is for everyone who commits criminal offenses, the third is for those who have committed administrative offenses, who are brought to court, and then it will be seen,” he said in a comment to Interfax.

According to Vyborny, if society supports the relevant law, eventually genomic expertise will be introduced for all Russians.

He added that thanks to such data, law enforcement agencies will be able to identify the participants in the offense as quickly as possible in order to further bring them to justice.

Earlier, the chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, proposed introducing genomic registration for all labor migrants.

In his opinion, the implementation of such initiatives is necessary to tighten control over migration processes and introduce obstacles to the penetration of criminals into the Russian labor market.