The UK is the first in the world to approve the COVID-19 “pill”. Video

The UK on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve the use of an anti-COVID-19 drug developed by US corporations Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The drug molnupiravir was developed in the form of a pill and is recommended for use in people in the initial stage of the disease, before complications develop. It is recommended, in particular, for people at risk – those who suffer from chronic diseases.

This is the first COVID-19 drug to be marketed for mainstream use. Until now, specific drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection have been used only in hospitals to help patients in serious condition.

Clinical trials have shown that a new drug can cut the risk of hospitalization and death in half for people at risk.

In Britain – as in other European countries – the number of people infected with coronavirus is growing with the onset of autumn, even despite the relatively high percentage of vaccinations. The number of new infections per day sometimes reaches its maximum values ​​since the beginning of a pandemic – as, for example, in Germany, where more than 33 thousand infected have been detected in the last day. At the same time, the number of deaths is still significantly lower than last fall and spring, which is associated with the effect of vaccination: the majority of patients with a severe course of infection are still unvaccinated.

In Britain, almost all restrictions associated with the epidemic have been lifted since the summer. In most EU countries, this is not the case – there is a duty to wear masks indoors, and you can only get into public places with a vaccination certificate or negative test. A full lockdown, modeled on last year, was introduced only in Latvia.

The measures taken by the Russian authorities, which declared the days from October 30 to November 7 non-working, are close to lockdown. In a number of regions, this regime will be extended for another week. The Moscow authorities announced that the lockdown will end on November 8, but a number of previously introduced restrictions will remain.

For about 2 weeks, according to official data, more than 1,000 people per day have been dying from COVID-19 in Russia. This is one of the highest rates in the world.