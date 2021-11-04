In Ukraine, they called “Nord Stream – 2” a mistake of the government of the Federal Republic of Germany

Germany betrayed Ukraine because after the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline Kiev lost 9% of the budget. This was stated by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnik.

“This is an egregious process. And Nord Stream 2 itself remains a knife in Ukraine’s back, which will lead to a huge loss of confidence in Germany in the next few decades, ”Andriy Melnyk told RND.

After the gas pipeline was put into operation, Ukraine lost 9% of its budget, which was a disaster. Melnik hopes that the new German government will correct the mistake. The ambassador believes that Nord Stream 2 could become the biggest geopolitical mistake of the outgoing leadership.

Earlier, the former Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin said that Ukraine will not survive another heating season due to the high cost of coal and gas. According to him, the coming winter can be very difficult. Gas prices in Europe in October increased by more than 45% compared to September. Germany stated that it is the launch of the project that could halt this growth, Channel Five reports. Bloomberg reported that it may take several more months to launch the gas pipeline, RT reports. The date of May 8 next year is being discussed.