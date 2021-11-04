https://ria.ru/20211104/danchenko-1757750567.html

WASHINGTON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. The campaign headquarters of former US President Donald Trump was monitored on the basis of false denunciations by analyst Igor Danchenko. This is stated in the published indictment against the Russian. Earlier it became known that Danchenko was arrested as part of an investigation into possible ties of Trump with Russia; on Thursday afternoon, he will appear before an American court. According to the US Department of Justice, from June to November 2017, Danchenko falsely testified to the FBI five times about the sources of information he provided to a British firm that was collecting a “dossier” on the politician. This testimony played a key role in the FBI investigation. Danchenko’s false statements, according to the indictment, described a “well-developed covert collaboration” between Trump and a senior Russian official. These statements were later set forth in a report from a UK firm. “The company’s report was instrumental in the FBI’s statements on the need for a warrant under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.” a US citizen, advisor to the then presidential candidate Trump. ” At the same time, it was previously reported that they watched Trump’s campaign adviser Carter Page. An American court ruled to release Danchenko on bail of one hundred thousand dollars. Within 24 hours, he will have to surrender his passport and subsequently wear an electronic bracelet. During the 2016 election campaign, federal authorities investigated the Trump headquarters for “ties with Russia.” The presidential candidate accuses the then Barack Obama administration of spying on him as a political adversary. Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller – who already under Trump spent two years investigating the “Russian case” – confirmed the accusations of the special services of “interference” in the elections by Moscow, but found no evidence of her “collusion” with Trump. The US Department of Justice has appointed Special Attorney John Durham to investigate potential election violations. In 2016, former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, commissioned by Trump’s political opponents, prepared incriminating materials on him for the Washington-based firm Fusion GPS. The dossier got into the press after the elections. The report claimed that Russia has compromising evidence on Trump. The US intelligence services, which were then still led by Barack Obama’s appointees, did not begin to either confirm or deny the contents of the dossier. Trump himself more than once called the dossier a fake, and the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov – a newspaper “duck.” The identity of the “source” of this dossier was disclosed by the American media back in July. According to them, it was analyst Igor Danchenko, who was born in Soviet times in Ukraine and grew up in Russia. After he worked in the United States, as an expert on Russia and Eurasia. In September, Senator Lindsey Graham called the man who became the source of the dossier with incriminating evidence on Trump “a possible Russian agent.” At the same time, he did not indicate the name of the source. Danchenko denied claims that he was a Russian agent.

