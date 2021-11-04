The Voronezh headquarters explained the procedure for lifting restrictions from November 8. The latest news from Voronezh and the region

The regional headquarters for combating coronavirus infection decided not to extend the non-working day regime in the Voronezh region from Monday, November 8. The work of industrial, agricultural enterprises and the construction complex is resumed. Schools and kindergartens will start working again. Institutions of additional education, organizations of secondary vocational education and universities will remain at a distance.

The trainings of members of sports teams and professional sports clubs are resumed. Also allowed to organize and conduct professional sports competitions in team game sports without spectators.

Beauty salons and hairdressing salons will return to work.

There are also limitations. The activity of retail trade facilities has not yet been resumed, including on the territory of shopping centers, with the exception of pharmacy organizations, grocery stores, telecom stores, and points of delivery of goods. It is still prohibited to work in nightclubs, spas, massage parlors, solariums, baths.

Cafes and restaurants will not open. They are allowed to serve takeaway visitors. It is allowed to work in canteens at organizations, as well as catering in hotels, airports and train stations.

The work of veterinary clinics remains limited, except for the provision of emergency veterinary care. Financial service providers are not reopening, except for urgent functions. The activities of organizations providing household services are prohibited. Exception: keymaking, auto repair shops, funeral services.

The sale of non-food products in non-stationary shopping facilities, as well as the operation of sports centers, fitness clubs, and swimming pools is still banned.

Mass entertainment is also prohibited, including the activities of cinemas, concert halls, circuses. Children’s playgrounds and centers will remain closed. Zoos won’t open.

If a decision is made to resume the work of the establishments from Monday, November 15, only owners of QR codes will be able to visit them.

The headquarters will decide on a phased resumption of the activities of these facilities until November 12.